Family pay tribute to son who died following collision near Oswestry

The family of Danny Hughes, 24 years old and from Llanfyllin, Powys, has paid tribute to their son after he tragically died in a road collision on Sunday, 4 June.

He was travelling on the A483 away from Oswestry at around 2:15pm when his motorcycle came into collision with a black Hyundai Tuscon.

Danny’s family, said: “We are truly heartbroken at the tragic and cruel loss of our beautiful son and brother Danny.

“A young man with so much to live for, always smiling, and so full of fun. Whatever he did, he did to the absolute best of his ability, and in the words of one of his many friends, he was the best at whatever he did.

“He was kind and thoughtful, but never sought praise or reward. He was a very special young man, who touched so many hearts. Rest in Peace sweet man xxx”