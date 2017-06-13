Shrewsbury Carnival & Show to go ‘around the world’ this Saturday

Shrewsbury Carnival & Show will be taking visitors around the world with a fun themed day of events this Saturday 17 June.

The theme ‘Carnival Goes Around the World’ will be bringing a cultural flavour to the Quarry park all day long and to the streets of Shrewsbury town centre for the main parade at 2pm.

This year acts performing on the Greenhous stage include: Get Your Wigle On, The Retro Roses, Fiddlesticks, Alisha Jayne Dance Academy, Curtain Call Theatre Company, Shropshire Ukulele Massive, Henry Maybury and Matt Bell, Kelly Dance, Desi Nach Bollywood Dancers and Roam Dance School.

The main parade which takes place around Shrewsbury town centre will leave Victoria Avenue at 2pm before winding its way through the town centre streets and back into the Quarry for a presentation of winners.

Speaking ahead of the event, Carnival Secretary Shelley Oliver said: “We are looking forward to a great day on Saturday. We have a brilliant line-up of entertainment from 10am and there are over 30 floats and walking groups taking part in the main parade at 2pm.

“This year, our Shrewsbury Carnival Royalty will be travelling in style on our brand new regally decorated float. They will be leading the parade along with Town Crier Martin Wood and the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Cllr Jane Mackenzie.”

The annual community event raises money from collections throughout the day and during the parade to support local charities at a time when sources of funding are limited.

Last year, nineteen local charities benefitted from the thousands of pounds raised. Charities will be invited to apply for a donation following the event.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed at 1.30pm to allow the Shrewsbury Carnival parade to pass through Shrewsbury town centre.

Victoria Avenue, Victoria Quay, Smithfield Road, Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, High Street, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Bridge Street, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

There will be no access over the Welsh Bridge into town and traffic will be stopped at the Royal Mail in Castle Foregate. The only traffic allowed past the closure at the English Bridge gyratory will be for access to businesses in Wyle Cop or to travel to properties along town walls.

The roads will re-open as soon as the parade has reached the Quarry park and all the road safety checks have been completed.