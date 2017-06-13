Merill heading to Wimbledon to receive prestigious LTA award

Merill Holt, Tennis Shropshire’s lead volunteer, will receive a prestigious national award during next month’s Wimbledon Championships.

Merill, from Shifnal, has been invited to the All England Club to receive a Lawn Tennis Association Meritorious Award.

She said: “I have been invited to the LTA president’s lunch at Wimbledon on July 11 where I will be presented with an award for volunteering.

“I’ve also been given tickets to watch Centre Court matches on the day. It’s lovely to be recognised and the LTA are very good when it comes to acknowledging the work put in by volunteers at tennis clubs around the country.

“I enjoy what I do and I’m proud to have been selected to receive an award.”

Bob Kerr, the chairman of Tennis Shropshire, said it was well deserved recognition for Merill, who is also long-serving chairman of Shifnal Tennis Club, where she has been a member since 1990.

He added: “This award is given to someone that the LTA have decided has given not just long service but also valuable service.

“As Tennis Shropshire’s lead volunteer, Merill really is much appreciated by everyone who comes into contact with her.

“Her primary role is liaising with the area co-ordinators. The county is split into four areas and they report to Merill, so she is very hands on in terms of being directly involved with clubs.

“She does a thousand other things as well, including being heavily involved in the running of the Junior County Championships for many years.”