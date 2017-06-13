Man arrested for possession of imitation firearm at Newport Carnival

A 19-year-old man from Telford was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an imitation firearm at Newport Carnival on Saturday.

Police were called at around 2pm on Saturday following reports of a man with a gun near to the canal basin while the annual carnival was in progress.

Officers patrolling at the carnival were immediately at the scene and a BB gun was seized by police.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

PC Lee Thomas, from Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “While this was undoubtedly a very concerning incident for anyone who may have seen events unfolding, I would like to reassure everyone that ourselves and colleagues from the Special Constabulary who were assisting at the carnival were on scene very quickly to protect members of our local community.

“The matter was quickly brought under control and the weapon – although very realistic in appearance – was found to be a BB gun. Nonetheless, this would not have been obvious to people nearby.

“You must be at least 18 years old and be a member of a soft-air club to buy and possess a realistic BB gun. If you are not a member of a soft-air club, but still over 18 years old, you can only purchase a non-realistic BB gun, which will be manufactured in an obscure colour such as pink or yellow, and if you are under 18 you can only possess a BB gun on private land.

“BB guns, which fire ball bearings or plastic pellets, are often played with as toys but they can be very dangerous. A BB gun is considered to be an imitation firearm and it is illegal to carry an imitation firearm in public. Although this was not the case in this instance, the consequences of carrying an imitation firearm can potentially be very serious.

“We are keen to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at time of the incident and would particularly like anyone who was on Lower Bar near to the Swan public house, Shell petrol station or the canal bridge around 2pm on Saturday to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to PC Lee Thomas from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting incident number 396S of 10 June.