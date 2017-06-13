Just Credit Union welcomes new Business Development Officer

Just Credit Union has announced the appointment of Steve Barras as their Business Development Officer.

The new role has been made possible by a grant awarded by Lloyds Banking Group.

Just Credit Union Manager Karen Farrow said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to the team, he brings with him a wealth of business development and banking experience, particularly from the business-to-business area. The additional resource will certainly help us broaden and deepen our relationships with the Shropshire business community.”

Just Credit Union, a members’ only, financial co-operative, has recently celebrated record growth during its 15th anniversary with borrowers and savers having grown to nearly 4,000.

“It is an exciting time to be joining Just Credit Union,” said Steve, of Bridgnorth. “It has a huge amount to offer the local business community. Research shows that most members spend their loans locally so this circulation of money helps the local economy. This also keeps services in the local community and we not only engage with community groups, but work in partnership with local service providers and businesses.”

Steve is particularly keen to work with Shropshire based businesses to provide payroll deduction services to their employees. “It’s such a win win for both employers and employees,” said Steve.

“Research has shown that employees who are in debt or have money worries are much more likely to suffer from stress, leading to illness, absenteeism and reduced productivity. At Just Credit Union we can offer businesses the assistance they need and a free employee benefit service.”

He said payroll savings is a staff benefit that not only provides valuable advantages to employees, it also supports Corporate Social Responsibility activities and reporting. Just Credit Union encourages and enables members to save for a rainy day whilst also providing access to flexible loans at affordable rates.

“The financial stability established by the availability of savings or low cost loans is seen as a real benefit by employee,” said Steve.

Just Credit Union is a not for profit, members only, community bank, set up specifically to meet the financial needs of people living or working in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin. He said the Just Credit Union payroll deduction scheme is easy to set up and is offered at no cost to the business. With full support provided it only requires employers to take a small administrative role when processing the payroll and a transfer of funds.