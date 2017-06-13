British Ironwork Centre’s Proms in the Park is a musical success

On Saturday 10 June at 5pm the gates were flung open for the spectacular Proms in the Park at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry.

Hundreds of guests brought their finest picnic blankets, hampers and bubbly to the lawns to enjoy an evening of classical entertainment, the likes of which have never before been seen in the town.

Pre-show performances by the Clwyd Clipper Barbershop Quartet and Lilly Whitehurst soloist violinist set the atmosphere before the Wrexham Symphony Orchestra played classical favourites to an enchanted audience. The violinist was excellent, the orchestra magnificent and the sound was second to none.

The event ended with a spectacular firework finale set to music to the delight of the guests.

Sophia Knowles, Operations Director of the Ironworks, said: “Tonight was sensational, we are already planning next year’s Proms! It was wonderful to see a stiff upper lip attitude following driving rain all of Saturday morning and afternoon, the guests’ resilience paid off as the sky cleared shortly after the start.”

Guests brought gazebos, huge picnics with casseroles and enjoyed magnificent ice cream sundaes under the stars.

A sense of patriotism was prevalent throughout the event, particularly when flags were waved in time to the music which varied from classic movie soundtracks to the National Anthem.

Clive Knowles, Chairman of the Ironworks, said: “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to so many that made this possible, particularly Highways England who suspended roadworks on the A5 to ensure the guests and orchestra could get in and out of the Centre unaffected.

“Roll on 2018, we always aim higher and next year’s event will be even bigger and better!”