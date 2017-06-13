Arriva Midlands spreading the word about National Clean Air Day

Workers at Arriva Midlands will be spreading the word about cutting vehicle emissions and fighting pollution on the UK’s first-ever National Clean Air Day, on Thursday.

The event, co-ordinated by environmental change charity Global Action Plan, is a chance for people from all over the country to find out more about air pollution and take positive action to help create cleaner air for everyone.

Arriva Midlands will be encouraging staff to take steps to cut air pollution and celebrate their actions on social media, and the company will be promoting clean air messages on Facebook and Twitter throughout the day.

Action pledges include walking or cycling to work, walking children to school on the day rather than travelling by car, leaving cars at home to walk or travel by public transport on June 15 or switching off car engines whenever possible when sitting in traffic.

Rob Cheveaux, Area Managing Director – North at Arriva Midlands, said: “Air pollution is one of the great health challenges of modern times and it has been shown that using public transport can make a real difference in cutting vehicle emissions and improving air quality in our cities.

“At Arriva we are investing heavily in clean air technology for our buses and we are determined to do what we can to improve the air we breathe and to encourage everyone to take steps to help the environment.”