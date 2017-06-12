Shropshire Chamber of Commerce re-launches its breakfast networking in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce re-launched its business networking breakfast club meetings with a free-to-attend event at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Event organiser, Teresa Rowe, said: “ Following a concerted demand from the business community of Bridgnorth, we have re-launched this networking event this morning, with regular bi-monthly meetings scheduled to start from September.

“Bridgnorth Golf Club provides a perfect setting with great hospitality, a full English breakfast and plenty of car parking, thereby ensuring that people can tee-off the day in style!

Guest speaker for the morning was Alan Adams, an Amazon best-selling and award winning author, UK Top 50 business advisor and former Submariner, who gave an insight into his life aboard nuclear submarines and how it applies to everyday business, where the power of even making small changes across any business can ultimately lead to success.

One attendee was Maggie Rogers, of The Travel Wallet, Bridgnorth, who added: “It’s great to be back at Bridgnorth Golf Club and to be mixing with like-minded business people, enabling us to discuss a wide range of topics and issues that face us all, so I am really looking forward to September’s event.”