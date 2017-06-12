Shrewsbury Town sign Jon Nolan on a three-year-deal

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of midfielder Jon Nolan on a free transfer following his departure from Chesterfield.

We reported in January that Shrewsbury Town were interested in signing Jon Nolan – and now the club have completed the deal.

The 24-year-old is well known to Salop boss Paul Hurst, having scored five goals in 22 appearances, during Grimsby’s promotion campaign.

Nolan began his career with non-league Stockport County, finding the net on three occasions in 62 matches for the club.

He joined Lincoln City in 2013, and managed six goals in 75 games during a three-year spell. Following a brief loan at Wrexham, he signed for Paul Hurst’s Grimsby. But after just six months at the club, he joined relegated Chesterfield last summer.

Salop boss Paul Hurst believes that Nolan will add something different to the side.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “He’s just a very good footballer, he can play anywhere across the middle of the pitch, he can play in behind the striker if needs be.

“If he plays in those wide areas he can give something different than a traditional winger, he’s an intelligent footballer, and for me he’s got all the attributes to do well in the modern game.

“Technically, he’s very, very good, he’s comfortable in possession, he’s not someone I’d describe as having pace but he glides with the ball.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback