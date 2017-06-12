Man pleads guilty at Stafford Crown Court following stabbing in Bomere Heath

A man who stabbed one woman and injured another in Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, has today pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court.

On Wednesday, 8 March, police were called to reports of a stabbing outside a premises on Sefton Drive in Bomere Heath at around 8.15am. Upon arrival, officers found one woman with a stab wound to the chest and one woman with head injuries, both women survived.

Wayne Williams, aged 54 and of Sefton Drive, Bomere Heath, today pleaded guilty to one offence of attempted murder and one offence of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Williams will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 10 July 2017.