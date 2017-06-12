Journalist and author releases new thriller novel set in Shropshire

Author Jo Furniss, currently living in Singapore, but with a home base in Newport, Shropshire has released her new thriller novel.

‘All The Little Children’ is the gripping debut from a journalist and mother who understands the lengths people will go to protect their families.

When a family camping trip takes a dark turn, how far will one mother go to keep her family safe?

Struggling with working-mother guilt, Marlene Greene hopes a camping trip in the forest will provide quality time with her three young children—until they see fires in the distance, columns of smoke distorting the sweeping view. Overnight, all communication with the outside world is lost.

Knowing something terrible has happened, Marlene suspects that the isolation of the remote campsite is all that’s protecting her family. But the arrival of a lost boy reveals they are not alone in the woods, and as the unfolding disaster ravages the land, more youngsters seek refuge under her wing. The lives of her own children aren’t the only ones at stake.

When their sanctuary is threatened, Marlene faces the mother of all dilemmas: Should she save her own kids or try to save them all?

After spending a decade as a broadcast journalist for the BBC, Jo Furniss gave up the glamour of night shifts to become a freelance writer and serial expatriate. Originally from the UK, she lived in Switzerland and Cameroon, and currently resides with her family in Singapore.

Jo explained how the novel came about “I started my career at the BBC, which demands many styles of writing. I dabbled with fiction too, but didn’t prioritize it until I took an MA in Professional Writing in 2012. One short story I wrote as an exercise struck me as having the potential to be a novel—I expanded it to be my final project and eventually it morphed into All the Little Children.

“It’s been a long road to publication and I’ve attended courses, workshops and writer groups. As well as the nuts and bolts of writing, there are two key skills I learnt: you must be disciplined and you must be open to feedback. In that respect, starting as a journalist was good grounding—I’ve always seen writing as a job and, of course, you have to turn up and do your job even when you don’t feel like it!”

‘All The Little Children’ is available to buy and download now.