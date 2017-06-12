GHP Legal staff continue to raise funds for Cancer Research UK with latest challenge

A week after thirteen of his female work colleagues ‘walked for life’ to raise money for Cancer Research UK, an Oswestry legal executive set off at the weekend in support of the same cause.

Gwyn Edwards, a legal executive in the dispute resolution and employment department of GHP Legal, took part in the Oswestry Round Challenge and pledges on his justgiving web page have already exceeded his target by more than double.

The Oswestry Round is a 33 mile circular walk centred on Oswestry. Starting and finishing at the Lion Quays Resort near Weston Rhyn, the route takes in the Offa’s Dyke path and Montgomery and Llangollen canals to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Gwyn said: “Last year the event participants were able to complete the walk over two days but this year it’s just on Saturday. I have been training hard despite the heavy rains over the past week and I’ve had great support from friends and family as well as work colleagues. There is a great charity fundraising ethic at GHP Legal and it’s infectious. Last weekend it was the turn of the ladies to walk for charity and now I’ve got the walking bug!”

To support Gwyn, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gwyn-Edwards3