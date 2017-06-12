Final designs for new Southwater Square revealed

Detailed designs to extend Southwater Square are set for final planning approval following public consultation last summer.

The designs for Square, located at the heart of Southwater overlooking the lake and Telford Town Park, have been shaped by the public consultation carried out last year.

In finalising the designs, the Council has listened to the views of more than 600 people on how they would use the space and what features and events they would like to see in Southwater Square.

The extension to the Square has been designed to cater for a range of uses including events and retains the open views and link between Southwater and Telford Town Park. An interactive art commission and a new water feature provide fun activities for people to get involved in while soft landscaping and grassed lawns will create an enjoyable and relaxing informal space.

The work at Southwater Square will start shortly, with the local firm McPhillips confirmed as the contractor delivering the scheme. The work is due to complete spring 2018 in time for Telford’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Work starts on the new 68 bedroom Travelodge this week and the new public space will be built as part of the development. There will also be a new bar/restaurant at groundfloor level of Travelodge with views overlooking Southwater lake and the new square. Telford & Wrekin Council agents, GVA and Wright Silverwood, are currently taking expression of interests in the unit.

Shaun Davies,Council Leader, said: “The new Southwater Square will be a fantastic new public open space, allowing a much greater variety of events and activities in Southwater while keeping the connection between the Town Centre and the town park. I am sure it will be another great place for residents and visitors to spend time with friends and family.”

Sham Uddin, from Four Corners World Buffet, said: “Our restaurant opened recently in Telford’s newly developed Southwater and we are greatly encouraged that the development is continuing to expand. This can only be good for business with increased footfall from the new Travelodge.”

The main principles for the Square’s designs already have planning approval.

Hoardings will go up around the development site shortly. This will see an area between the Ice Rink and the Southwater Lake boarded off while work is under way. The hoardings will include images of what is to be built as well as messages celebrating Telford’s 50th Anniversary in 2018.

The contract for the work in Southwater has been awarded to borough-based firm McPhillips, who are holding a Meet the Buyer event for sub-contractors on 29 June, 12:00-14:00 at The Marches Growth Hub at University of Wolverhampton’s Priorslee campus to highlight the opportunity for local trades to get involved in the project.