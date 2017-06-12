West Mercia PCC wants to save £4m overseeing fire services

West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion wants to take control of the two fire services in his area.

A consultation starts on the proposals this morning. If they go ahead, it would mean the Commissioner becomes the single governing body for the Hereford and Worcester and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Services, as well as West Mercia Police.

The commissioner is proposing to take on the roles of our two local Fire Authorities, in order to significantly improve local police and fire services and save the taxpayer £4 million without impacting frontline services.

The services are currently overseen by two fire authorities made up of 40 local councillors.

The Commissioner is consulting on the proposals and wants to hear from as many people as possible before the closing date on Monday 11 September.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “These proposals are about delivering the best long term results for our communities and our emergency services. Our Fire Authorities have laid some good foundations, but it’s clear to me that our communities are not getting the most effective, efficient services they could. That can only be achieved by making this change.”

“By ensuring our police and fire services are collaborating and integrated as much as possible we can deliver better emergency responses, improve prevention measures, and increase information sharing between the services. It allows us to deliver necessary efficiencies in a way that protects the frontline, fully respecting and retaining the professional skills and knowledge within each service and geographic area, which I think is a key priority for our communities.”

“I value your input on this important subject.”