Life-saving equipment stolen during break-in at Albrighton fire station

Life-saving equipment has been stolen from a fire appliance during a break-in at Albrighton fire station.

The break-in happened during the early hours of yesterday morning at the fire station on Newport Road.

Items stolen include holmatro hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment, often referred to as the “jaws of life” which is used to release people from road traffic collisions and other entrapments.

The theft of the equipment, valued at between £30,000 – £40,000, left the Albrighton appliance unavailable to attend certain incidents whilst replacement equipment was arranged.

After hearing of the theft members of the public are reported to have offered to carry out crowdfunding to replace the stolen equipment. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have thanked those offering to help, but say they have provisions in place, and the equipment will be replaced in the near future.

The service has also reassured the local community that fire cover will not be affected.

Albrighton fire station is manned by on call firefighters, which means they respond to any emergency call from their place of work or home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 38s of June 9.