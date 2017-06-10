60,000 visitors expected at RAF Cosford Air Show on Sunday

Eyes will be skywards at RAF Cosford Air Show this Sunday, with over 60,000 visitors expected at the annual event.

The sights and sounds of aircraft from the hum of the Spitfire to the roar of the Typhoon will entertain the crowd during a six hour flying display, along with static aircraft displays and plenty for all the family to do.

Ground displays include the Space Hangar which will be demonstrating the advancement in Space Technology and how the United Kingdom has been at the forefront of the development. The Vintage Village will be a chance for visitors to take a trip back to the 1960s while the Battlefield Support Village will give them a chance to see what a Forward Operating Base looks like.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Hangar has once again been sponsored by the RAF Charitable Trust and is set to be one of the highlights of the ground displays. Jam packed full of immersive experiences there’ll be the chance to jump out of a plane, have a go at flying a fast jet or take part in an Air Race.

Justine Morton, RAF Charitable Trust Director said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the STEM Hangar at the RAF Cosford Air Show, it showcases the diverse range of opportunities available within the fields and encourages all ages to get hands on and take part.”

The flying display is shaping up to be one of the best in the country with visiting nations including Italy and Switzerland sending a variety of aircraft including the PC-7 9 ship display team who will perform their stunning aerobatic displays to wow the crowds. Along with the international participants the Royal Air Force are showcasing the awe-inspiring displays from the Red Arrows, Chinook and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Wing Commander Chris Jones, Air Show Chairman, said, “We’re thrilled to be offering such a diverse array of aircraft as part of our six-hour flying display in the skies above RAF Cosford, the

home of RAF engineering.”

Drivers travelling to the air show are being encouraged to plan their journeys with Highways England anticipating an additional 11,000 vehicles on surrounding roads, particularly the M54 westbound and the M6.

Predicted traffic flows around the venue are expected to peak between 9am to 12.30pm and again 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

The A464 will be closed between 1.45pm and 2.45pm to accommodate a flying display and the A464 and A41 in the vicinity of the airfield have also been made a ‘clearway’ meaning vehicles will be unable to stop or park. Additionally, Bowling Green Lane and Kennel Lane will be closed and those travelling to the show are reminded to find an alternative route.

As in recent years, the event will be ticket only to ease congestion through the county. People planning on going to the show are asked to make sure they have a pre-paid ticket as tickets will not be sold on the door.

Chief Inspector Keith Gee of West Mercia Police, said: “We are expecting the show to be a fun day out for the family. We will be on standby to support the event organisers should any issues occur.

“People heading to the show are asked to please allow plenty of time to get there. The number of vehicles travelling to the airfield will undoubtedly cause some disruption but we hope this will be kept to a minimum.”

For live traffic and travel updates tune in to Radio Cosford on 87.9MHz.