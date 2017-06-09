Shrewsbury Town boss getting good vibes from Bryn Morris

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst remains confident that the club will agree a new deal with midfielder Bryn Morris.

The former Middlesbrough man is the last of the quartet to reach a decision on his future. Mat Sadler, Shaun Rowley, and Shaun Whalley, have already agreed fresh terms.

It is understood that Morris is a target for teams higher up in the football league pyramid, and the 21-year-old has been considering his options.

The Hartlepool born man, began his career with Middlesbrough, spending four years at the Riverside.

He made his debut in January 2013, as Boro beat Hastings United 4-1 in an FA Cup tie. Morris made his first league appearance in a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

He has also spent time on loan at Burton Albion, Coventry City, York City, and Walsall – whilst he has represented England from U16 level to U20.

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst remains hopeful of convincing the midfielder to agree a new contract.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “I think things have moved closer there. I can’t say that he’s definitely signing, but I’m certainly getting a positive vibe from his agent, so fingers crossed that is one we might get a bit of news on soon.

“Bryn is at an age where there is still a lot of potential in him. Ultimately, we are covered as a club because he is under-24, and he has been offered a new deal, so worst case we would at least get some compensation.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback