Election 2017: Conservatives keep all seats in Shropshire

Shropshire continues to be covered by five Conservative MPs following yesterday’s general election.

Only Lucy Allan came close to losing her Telford seat with just a 720 vote lead over Kuldip Sahota for Labour.

Lucy Allan is re-elected as MP for Telford with 16,094 votes.

Mark Pritchard is re-elected as MP for the Wrekin constituency with 22,579 votes.

Owen Patterson is re-elected in north Shropshire with 27,041 votes.

Daniel Kawczynski is re-elected with 24,628 votes in Shrewsbury and Atcham.

Philip Dunne is re-elected for Ludlow with 26,093 votes.

Turnout:

Telford Constituency – 65.83 per cent

The Wrekin Constituency – 72.35 per cent

North Shropshire constituency – 69.2 per cent

Shrewsbury and Atcham Constituency – 73.8 per cent

Ludlow – 73.7 per cent

Telford Constituency Party Votes Lucy Allan Conservatives 21,777 Susan King Liberal Democrat 954 Kuldip Sahota Labour 21,057 Luke Shirley Green Party 898

Wrekin Constituency Party Votes Denis Allen UKIP 1,656 Fay Easton Independant 380 Dylan Harrison Labour 17,887 Rod Keyes Liberal Democrat 1,345 Pat McCarthy Green Party 804 Mark Pritchard Conservatives 27,452

Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency Party Votes Emma Catherine Mary Bullard Green Party 1,067 Laura Louisa Davies Labour 22,446 Hannah Fraser Liberal Democrat 4,254 Edward Arthur Higginbottom UKIP 1,363 Daniel Robert Kawczynski Conservatives 29,073

North Shropshire Constituency Party Votes Graeme Roger Currie Labour 17,287 Duncan Alistair Kerr Green Party 1,722 Owen William Paterson Conservatives 33,642 Tom Thornhill Liberal Democrat 2,948