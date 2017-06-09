Election 2017: Conservatives keep all seats in Shropshire

By
shropshirelive.com
-

Shropshire continues to be covered by five Conservative MPs following yesterday’s general election.

Only Lucy Allan came close to losing her Telford seat with just a 720 vote lead over Kuldip Sahota for Labour.

Lucy Allan is re-elected as MP for Telford with 16,094 votes.

Mark Pritchard is re-elected as MP for the Wrekin constituency with 22,579 votes.

Owen Patterson is re-elected in north Shropshire with 27,041 votes.

Daniel Kawczynski is re-elected with 24,628 votes in Shrewsbury and Atcham.

Philip Dunne is re-elected for Ludlow with 26,093 votes.

Turnout:
Telford Constituency – 65.83 per cent
The Wrekin Constituency – 72.35 per cent
North Shropshire constituency – 69.2 per cent
Shrewsbury and Atcham Constituency – 73.8 per cent
Ludlow – 73.7 per cent

Telford Constituency Party Votes
Lucy Allan Conservatives 21,777
Susan King Liberal Democrat 954
Kuldip Sahota Labour 21,057
Luke Shirley Green Party 898

Election Results Gap

Wrekin Constituency Party Votes
Denis Allen UKIP 1,656
Fay Easton Independant 380
Dylan Harrison Labour 17,887
Rod Keyes Liberal Democrat 1,345
Pat McCarthy Green Party 804
Mark Pritchard Conservatives 27,452

Election Results Gap

Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency Party Votes
Emma Catherine Mary Bullard Green Party 1,067
Laura Louisa Davies Labour 22,446
Hannah Fraser Liberal Democrat 4,254
Edward Arthur Higginbottom UKIP 1,363
Daniel Robert Kawczynski Conservatives 29,073

Election Results Gap

North Shropshire Constituency Party Votes
Graeme Roger Currie Labour 17,287
Duncan Alistair Kerr Green Party 1,722
Owen William Paterson Conservatives 33,642
Tom Thornhill Liberal Democrat 2,948

Election Results Gap

Ludlow Constituency Party Votes
Julia Buckley Labour Party 12,147
Philip Martin Dunne (ELECTED) Conservatives 31,433
Heather Mary Kidd Liberal Democrat 5,336
Hilary Raborg Houchin Wendt Green Party 1,054

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR