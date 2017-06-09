Election 2017: Conservatives keep all seats in Shropshire

Shropshire continues to be covered by five Conservative MPs following yesterday’s general election.
Only Lucy Allan came close to losing her Telford seat with just a 720 vote lead over Kuldip Sahota for Labour.
Lucy Allan is re-elected as MP for Telford with 16,094 votes.
Mark Pritchard is re-elected as MP for the Wrekin constituency with 22,579 votes.
Owen Patterson is re-elected in north Shropshire with 27,041 votes.
Daniel Kawczynski is re-elected with 24,628 votes in Shrewsbury and Atcham.
Philip Dunne is re-elected for Ludlow with 26,093 votes.
Turnout:
Telford Constituency – 65.83 per cent
The Wrekin Constituency – 72.35 per cent
North Shropshire constituency – 69.2 per cent
Shrewsbury and Atcham Constituency – 73.8 per cent
Ludlow – 73.7 per cent
|Telford Constituency
|Party
|Votes
|Lucy Allan
|Conservatives
|21,777
|Susan King
|Liberal Democrat
|954
|Kuldip Sahota
|Labour
|21,057
|Luke Shirley
|Green Party
|898
|Wrekin Constituency
|Party
|Votes
|Denis Allen
|UKIP
|1,656
|Fay Easton
|Independant
|380
|Dylan Harrison
|Labour
|17,887
|Rod Keyes
|Liberal Democrat
|1,345
|Pat McCarthy
|Green Party
|804
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservatives
|27,452
|Shrewsbury & Atcham Constituency
|Party
|Votes
|Emma Catherine Mary Bullard
|Green Party
|1,067
|Laura Louisa Davies
|Labour
|22,446
|Hannah Fraser
|Liberal Democrat
|4,254
|Edward Arthur Higginbottom
|UKIP
|1,363
|Daniel Robert Kawczynski
|Conservatives
|29,073
|North Shropshire Constituency
|Party
|Votes
|Graeme Roger Currie
|Labour
|17,287
|Duncan Alistair Kerr
|Green Party
|1,722
|Owen William Paterson
|Conservatives
|33,642
|Tom Thornhill
|Liberal Democrat
|2,948
|Ludlow Constituency
|Party
|Votes
|Julia Buckley
|Labour Party
|12,147
|Philip Martin Dunne (ELECTED)
|Conservatives
|31,433
|Heather Mary Kidd
|Liberal Democrat
|5,336
|Hilary Raborg Houchin Wendt
|Green Party
|1,054