University Centre Shrewsbury presents musical theatre masterclass

On Sunday, 2 July, University Centre Shrewsbury’s Professional Workshop Series presents a dance masterclass in collaboration with Layton Williams’ London talent agency, Pros from the Shows.

The three-hour musical theatre dance workshop runs from 10am until 1pm and is aimed at 16 to 24-year-olds. Alongside a technique and repertoire class, participants will have the opportunity to take part in a Q&A with a star of the West End.

The event will take place at Theatre Severn, close to the main UCS teaching site in Frankwell. The masterclass is free, but places are limited to a maximum of 20 people.

Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment – interested parties can register at this link: http://www.ucshrewsbury.ac.uk/event/musical-theatre-masterclass.