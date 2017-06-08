Two private hire drivers prosecuted for ‘plying to hire’ in Telford

Two private hire drivers from Telford have been found guilty of illegally picking up fares that had not been pre-booked.

Telford magistrates yesterday convicted Alhassan Awudu and Amjal Tanveer of ‘plying for hire’.

Telford & Wrekin Licensing team and West Mercia Police caught the two drivers in operations in Newport and Wellington. The drivers illegally took fares from two plainclothes officers who had not booked the journey through the operator.

Mr. Awudu, admitted the charge which related to his picking up a fare in Newport in November 2016. He was ordered to pay a total of £455 and was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Mr Tanveer, was found guilty of the same offence in Wellington. He was ordered to pay a total of £1,634 in fines and costs. He also convicted of having no insurance for which his driving licence was endorsed with 8 penalty points.

Nicky Minshall, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Public Protection Service Delivery Manager: “We welcome the outcome of these cases. Telford & Wrekin Council takes these incidents very seriously.

“Our licensing team runs plying for hire operations throughout the year and investigate any driver found to be operating illegally.

“Not only is this activity illegal, it may invalidate a driver’s insurance – putting customers at serious risk. Any private hire driver found plying for hire will not only face the prospect of legal action in the courts but there is also a very realistic prospect of them losing their license.”

“Members of the public can identify private hire vehicles licensed by Telford & Wrekin Council as they now carry distinctive yellow signs on the doors. For your safety, journeys in these vehicles must be pre-booked.”