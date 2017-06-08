Sir John Talbot’s School recognised for its high standards

Sir John Talbot’s School is proud to have been identified as providing a ‘good’ school provision in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The Ofsted report recognises the high standards that have been achieved at the secondary comprehensive school and sixth form centre in Whitchurch.

Sir John Talbot’s School, which became an academy sponsored by the Marches Academy Trust in 2014, has witnessed rapid improvements through its collaboration and continues to raise the bar attracting high-quality teaching staff and specialist teachers to deliver an enriched curriculum that is flexible enough to meet the needs of all its students.

The report which identifies all aspects of the school as ‘good’ including pupils making strong progress in a range of subject areas, observed attainment is continually improving year on year in line with pupil’s behaviour and strong teaching.

David O’Toole, Headteacher at the school was commended in the report for leading by example and for implementing many positive changes since his appointment.

Mr O’Toole said, “Staff and students at Sir John Talbot’s School are overjoyed with the recent Ofsted outcome. Sir John Talbot’s School is a great place to be in terms of high standards, excellent knowledgeable teachers and community involvement.”

“At Sir John Talbot’s School we do not just support students to achieve their academic potential we nurture the whole child providing greater life chances and choice at progression points. Anyone associated with Sir John Talbot’s School will tell you that we value every child.”

“As the local community school we pride ourselves on getting to know all our children and what their hopes and dreams are and help them get there. I am incredibly proud of staff and students alike and know that we will continue to make Sir John Talbot’s school the number one school of choice for the Whitchurch area. I am particularly proud of our A level students who demonstrated to Ofsted how confident, articulate and well-rounded they are and how well the school prepares them for the next step in life.”

“Our governing body, leadership team and myself are determined to maintain high standards and to reach for the stars for every child who joins us. If anyone would like to see this for themselves we extend an open invite to you to have a guided tour, just contact reception and book a time.”