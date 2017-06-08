Shropshire artist has her work displayed at top Midlands gallery

Talented young artist Karinne Wood has showcased her award-winning designs at one of the top galleries in the West Midlands.

Karrine Wood, from Albrighton, completed a BTEC Diploma in Art and Design Level Three course at Telford College of Arts and Technology.

As part of her final project, the 19-year-old submitted three designs – inspired by Medusa and transferred onto skateboards – for the National And Decorative Fine Arts Society’s ‘Make Your Mark’ competition.

She was selected as one of 14 finalists to have their work displayed at the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists gallery in the city’s Jewellery Quarter. The exhibition opened with a private view on May 15, and ran for two weeks.

Ben Gamble, director of student experience at TCAT, said: “Karinne’s work is fantastic and she deserves every bit of recognition she gets as a young artist trying to develop her own graphic design company.

“The private view evening was a fantastic event which really showcased how TCAT students are working at a professional level.”

Art and design lecturer Anna Dowdall added: “It was fabulous to see a TCAT student’s work being exhibited in such a prestigious gallery in the city. This has been an amazing opportunity for Karrine to develop her creative career.”

Karrine is now working as a freelance graphic designer, taking on jobs for a range of local companies.

She said: “I never imagined this would be possible for me, but TCAT offered me the facilities that I needed to progress with my passion for anything to do with art. Compared to other colleges, nothing came close to TCAT’s level of teaching.

“My time at TCAT enabled me to produce pieces of work that I would have never thought I could create. It challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and try out new things.

“TCAT has helped me become the person I didn’t know I wanted to be, and given me so many skills and friends that I wouldn’t have got anywhere else.”

She added: “If you have a keen interest in art and design, my advice would be to go for it at TCAT. The course is fun, whether you’re new to the subject or not.”

The level three art and design course at TCAT offers students the chance to explore and experiment with a large range of different art and design related skills and techniques.

Anna Dowdall said: “It helps them to develop as individuals and grow in confidence and to prepare them for the world of work or further education.”