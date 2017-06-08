RAF Cosford Air Show: Last few days to buy tickets

With the RAF Cosford Air Show on Sunday, organisers are encouraging everyone to buy their tickets so they don’t miss out.

The skies above Shropshire are set to be filled with the sights and sounds of aircraft from the hum of the Spitfire to the roar of the Typhoon.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Hangar has once again been sponsored by the RAF Charitable Trust and is set to be one of the highlights of the ground displays. Jam packed full of immersive experiences there’ll be the chance to jump out of a plane, have a go at flying a fast jet or take part in an Air Race.

Justine Morton, RAF Charitable Trust Director said ‘We are delighted to be sponsoring the STEM Hangar at the RAF Cosford Air Show, it showcases the diverse range of opportunities available within the fields and encourages all ages to get hands on and take part.’

Other ground displays include the Space Hangar which will be demonstrating the advancement in Space Technology and how the United Kingdom has been at the forefront of the development. The Vintage Village will be a chance for visitors to take a trip back to the 1960s while the Battlefield Support Village will give them a chance to see what a Forward Operating Base looks like.

The flying display is shaping up to be one of the best in the country with visiting nations including Italy and Switzerland sending a variety of aircraft including the PC-7 9 ship display team who will perform their stunning aerobatic displays to wow the crowds. Along with the international participants the Royal Air Force are showcasing the awe-inspiring displays from the Red Arrows, Chinook and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

With the Air Show rapidly approaching, organisers are reminding visitors that they are not able to purchase admission tickets at the gate. Air Show Tickets, priced £25.00, are currently available from the Air Show website and selected retail outlets including the RAF Museum and local Tourist Information Centres. Accompanied under-16s enter the Air Show for free, making the event a superb family day out.

The RAF Cosford Air Show is an advanced ticket only event, for more details see www.cosfordairshow.co.uk.