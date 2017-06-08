Police investigate after teenager is seen firing shot from air rifle

Police are investigating a report of a teenager seen seen firing shot from air rifle in Ironbridge on Tuesday.

The teenager was on the fields off Buildwas Road in Ironbridge at around 6.20pm when he is reported to have fired what is believed to be an air rifle into the open air once.

A woman attempted to approach the teenager but he ran off across the field. He is described as being approximately 14 years old, of average build, around 5ft 7in tall with sandy coloured hair and was believed to be wearing a red football shirt with the number ten on the back at the time.

No-one was injured but police would like anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area at the time to come forward.

PC San Rahim of West Mercia Police said: “We would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and no-one was injured. We are however, keen to speak to the individual concerned or anyone else who saw the incident. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 681S of 6 June.