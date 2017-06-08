Award winning poetry and music at Severn Valley Country Park

Award-winning acoustic trio Whalebone and award-winning poet and author Kate Innes are presenting their new full-length collaboration ‘Flocks of Words’ at the Severn Valley Country Park in Alveley on Saturday 17th June.

‘Flocks of Words’, which has already received high praise from critics and audiences, is an immersive, hypnotic blend of music and poetry exploring landscape and the human soul.

The music and the poems are grounded in the Shropshire Hills, where the artists live and work, though the sounds and language quickly become the audience’s own and the themes universal.

The performance will take place in the Visitor Centre with stunning views down the Severn Valley. Admission is £10.00 (children £6.00), and tickets are available from Severn Valley Country Park on 01746 781192 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whalebone.