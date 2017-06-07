Shrewsbury business moving in the write direction

A Shrewsbury business is investing in a major overhaul which will see it becoming one of the largest independent shops of its kind in the country.

Write Here in Shrewsbury’s High Street is set to be transformed into a leading UK pen retailer.

Owner John Hall says that the refurbishment of his premises will attract visitors from far afield.

“We have already become established as a specialist in writing instruments and are now taking this to another level with a complete renovation of the shop,” he said.

John has chosen to work with two Shropshire companies on the project. Steve Hayward of form:form architects in Nesscliffe has drawn up plans and Wem-based Hammersmith Shopfitters, whose clients include Harrods and Calvin Klein, will be carrying out the work.

“The design will represent a striking change from what we have now and we are very excited at the proposals, which will make us one of the biggest independent pen shops in the country.

“We will have several hundred pens on display from at least 12 top manufacturers. Prices will range will be from £3.50 to £1,300 but we’ll be able to get more exclusive hand-made writing instruments should customers require them.

“In addition some new lines of stationery are being introduced and we will continue to sell our huge range of cards, gifts and writing materials.”

John is selling Write Here’s unwanted fixtures and fittings before renovation work starts on June 12 in aid of The Shrewsbury Ark and is hoping to raise several hundred pounds. Anyone interested should contact him on 07921 316881.