Rod Stewart set to entertain fans in Shrewsbury this evening

Fans of Rod Stewart are looking forward to his concert at Shrewsbury Town Football Club this evening.

He will be performing a set of both classics and new hits in his signature style.

As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics spanning five decades including ‘Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Baby Jane, The First Cut is the Deepest and I Don’t Want to Talk About it’.

Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his most recently released critically acclaimed platinum album ‘Another Country’, which debuted at Number Two.

Rod Stewart will be supported by The Sisterhood, comprised of Rod’s daughter Ruby Stewart and bandmate Alyssa Bonagura, The Sisterhood produce a soulful and poetic sound blending haunting melodies and signature voices, truly setting themselves apart from the mainstream.

Speaking about The Sisterhood, Rod said: “There are not many fathers who can say they go to work with their daughter so it will be an absolute pleasure to welcome Ruby back out on the road again with me this summer.

“We had a great time last year and I am sure the crowds in Shrewsbury will be delighted when they see The Sisterhood.”

Rod Stewart’s fully seated concert is being presented by Cuffe and Taylor who promoted Rod’s eight-date sell-out UK Hits Tour in 2016.

The doors open for people to arrive at 4pm, with the first act on stage at 6.30pm.

Tonight’s Shrewsbury concert is one of only two of Rod’s outdoor mainland UK appearances in 2017.

For frequently asked questions about tonight’s concert see: https://www.shrewsburytown.com/news/2017/june/rod-stewart-faq/