Police investigate assault on Telford footpath

Police are investigating and appealing for information following an unprovoked assault on a Telford footpath.

The incident in the early hours of Sunday morning happened on the footpath between Hortonwood and Trench Lock.

Sometime between 3.45am and 4am on Sunday 28 May, a man in his 30s was walking along the footpath when he became aware of two men close to Trench Lock West Bridge. Shortly after passing the men – near where the cycle path joins the footpath – the victim was hit on the back of the head.

A physical altercation broke out and the victim was assaulted a second time and knocked to the floor. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and hand.

One of the men is described as white, around 5ft 7in, of average build, while the other is though to be white, around 5ft 8in and of a heavier build. Both men were believed to be wearing dark, hooded clothing and spoke with eastern European accents.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen for anyone who saw the assault, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 210S of 28 May.