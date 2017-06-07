Extra police in Bridgnorth following incident

Extra police officers are currently on the streets of Bridgnorth following an incident where a vehicle has failed to stop for officers.

Police are currently searching for two individuals after a white Peugeot collided with a car on Bridgnorth High Street and a building on Waterloo Terrace, before being found abandoned in Castle Street.

Two male suspects are believed to have exited the vehicle.

West Mercia Police say that there will be an increased number of police in Bridgnorth while officers search for the individuals.

The incident is not being treated as terrorist related.

Members of the public are advised to call police if they see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area and are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 190s of 7 June if they witnessed the collision.