Collision closes A5 eastbound at Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury

A collision this morning closed the A5 eastbound between Emstrey Roundabout and Preston Island in Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision involving a car and a lorry which happened at around 8.20am.

One male has been taken to hospital via ambulance.

Motorists faced long queues in the area with traffic on the A5 reported to be backing up past Dobbies island during the rush hour.

Five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Also at the scene were West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Update: The road is now fully open.