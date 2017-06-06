Modrus rebrands to Telford-based Nasstar

Nasstar, the Telford-based managed IT services provider, has begun the consolidation of its subsidiary brand Modrus.

The company took over the outsource IT supplier in August 2016 for a reported £13.0m. The official changeover from Modrus to Nasstar has now begun, 5th June 2017. The changes comes as Nasstar moves to consolidate all of the group’s companies.

Over the past nine months Nasstar have already started to integrate teams, processes and service offerings at Modrus into the wider business. However the core values of both companies remain the same.

As of 5th June the Modrus logo will be changed to Nasstar’s. Other marketing and communication tools will also see the name change.

Modrus was founded in 2004 and is a provider of managed IT services and telecoms to SMEs, offering a comprehensive cloud service including virtual desktop, managed exchange and internet based telephony services, overlaid with full connectivity services. The company is based in Bournemouth.

Nigel Redwood, Chief Executive Officer of Nasstar, said: “Despite a name change, I can assure our stakeholders that Modrus and Nasstar will remain core to what we do including doing the right thing for our customers, investing in technical excellence and focusing on cause as well as symptoms.

“We are very excited to begin this new chapter of synergy between the two brands. Together we will create a strong collective and will be a true powerhouse in the IT industry.”