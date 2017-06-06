Macmillan Cancer Information Bus Rolls into Shropshire for Carers Week

This month marks the arrival of Carers Week an annual campaign supported by Macmillan Cancer Support to highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

Nearly 1.5 million carers in the UK provide unpaid support to a friend or family member with cancer, and yet half do not get any support (1).

Macmillan’s mobile service is stopping off in Shropshire between Tuesday 13th and Friday 16th June where the team will provide free, confidential, support to anyone with a concern or a question relating to cancer or caring for someone with the disease.

Details of the visit:

Tuesday 13th June

Ludlow, Castle Square, Outside Ludlow College, SY8 1AY

10am to 4pm

Wednesday 14th June

Market Drayton, Maer Lane, TF9 3AL

9am to 3pm

Thursday 15th June

Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Square, Near Starbucks, SY1 1LA

10am to 4pm

Friday 16th June – (stand only)

Whitchurch Market, Foyer Civic Centre, SY13 1AX

8.30am to 2.30pm

Charlotte Argyle, Carers Support Programme Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “As the number of people diagnosed with cancer continues to rise, even more people are looking after their friends and family. Many people don’t see themselves as carers and don’t get support because they don’t know it’s available.

“Cancer carers do everything from giving medicine, taking their loved one to hospital, and being there to listen – whilst trying to stay positive and hold everything together. We want to make it as easy as possible for carers to get the support they need.”

Full-time carers are more than twice as likely to experience ill health as non-carers, 2.3 million have had to quit their jobs to care for a loved one, and 60% have found it difficult to maintain friendships.

Julie Banks, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Caring can be a fulfilling and positive experience, but caring without enough support can have a negative effect on someone’s health, career, relationships and ability to live a life of their own.

“We’re here for anyone who has any questions or worries about caring for someone affected by cancer. Whether it’s about you, a relative or friend, come on board the bus and talk to us. We can also help signpost you to local services that can provide ongoing support.”