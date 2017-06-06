Housebuilder’s competition teaches health and safety to Telford students

Housebuilder Lovell has organised a poster competition with a school in Telford to help highlight the importance of health and safety in the construction industry.

Year 10 GCSE students from Southall School were invited to the recently opened Oaklands development on Matlock Avenue where homes are currently under construction.

The students were given a tour of the development and were asked to identify a health and safety risk which stood out the most to them. After the tour they researched the subject and designed health and safety posters about their chosen identified risk.

The students were then invited back to The Oaklands and the winners were presented with their prizes. The posters made by the students have been put on hoarding at the development, which was also unveiled.

Lovell awarded prizes to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed entries and all of the students received goodies for creating their posters.

Richard Jones, Art and ICT teacher from Southall School, said: “The students really enjoyed visiting The Oaklands development. It was a very rewarding experience, as they were given the opportunity to learn more about health and safety outside of the classroom. One student enjoyed the experience so much that they are interested in pursuing a career in the construction industry.”

Helen Murphy, Community Liaison Officer for Lovell, said: “We take health and safety very seriously at Lovell. We like to work in partnership with local communities and hope to inspire young people who are thinking of working for a housebuilder.”