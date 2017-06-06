Firefighters called to roof fire at Wall under Heywood

Firefighters were called to a house fire at Wall under Heywood in south Shropshire this morning.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton and Craven Arms at just before 11.30am.

The fire involved the roof of a property.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

One suffers smoke inhalation following fire in Wellington

During the early hours of this morning firefighters were called to a fire at a property on Market Street in Wellington.

Two fire appliances from Wellington and an operations officer attended the property at 3.26am.

The fire was out on arrival of firefighters but one person suffered the effects of smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.