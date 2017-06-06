British and Midland championship contenders to compete at Loton Park Hill Climb

A hectic weekend is planned for Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, on Saturday and Sunday when both the British and Midland championship contenders compete in an action packed full capacity event.

Six-times former British champion Scott Moran of Ludlow will be in attendance with his all-conquering Gould GR61X but has ruled himself out of contention this year by electing only to compete in a few events, while current leader and 2012 champion Trevor Willis, of Worcester, is going very well indeed and currently leading the championship pack in his OMS 28 racing car.

Local driver and Loton Park sponsor with his TTC Group, Graham Wynn, of Shifnal, is competing in his Gould GR55 with assistance of students from the University of Wolverhampton’s Priorslee Campus.

An invited class for the weekend are competitors in the Porsche Club Speed Championship with around 20 cars taking part, including 911 Carrera, Turbo, 944, Boxster, 924 and Cayman models.

The single-seater racing car class is full with over 20 of the top makes from Force, Empire and OMS competing in the 1100cc Class alone, where the win is usually decide by a mere 1/100th of a second, so very close competition is expected once again.

Formula Ford racing cars are making a comeback and regular winner Neville Rollason, of Craven Arms, will have his work cut out this weekend with the return of former class winner Andrew Henson in a Van Diemen, while Ludlow lady Samantha Lester will be driving the Moran Motorhomes Van Diemen.

All of the UK’s top ten seeded drivers are taking part, with Scottish driver Wallace Menzies still getting to grips with the very latest high-tech Gould GR59 and Tenbury Wells driver and 2015 champion Alex Summers driving his new DJ Firestorm, along with other top cars from Force, Gould and OMS.

Local drivers include Steve Morgan of Whittington in an Empire Evo, Martin Jones of Tenbury Wells in a Force PT, Andy Griffiths of Market Drayton in a Caterham Hayabusa, Andrew Collins of Shrewsbury in a Rover Metro, Tim Cross of Ludlow in a Renault Clio, Sean Toms of Shrewsbury in a Subaru Impreza and Rob Wilson of Ludlow in Peugeot 205 GTi.

The action starts at 9am on Saturday with practice and qualifying then at 9.15am on Sunday in programme order with full commentary, with two run-offs for championship points for the 12 fastest car after the morning and afternoon sessions.