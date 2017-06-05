Shropshire fire taster day for women at Oswestry fire station

More women are wanted to train as on call firefighters by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service which is holding another “taster day” just for women on June 17.

Women who live within five minutes of one of Shropshire’s 23 fire stations are invited to attend the session at Oswestry Fire Station from 9.30am to 12.30 to see what life is like as a firefighter.

There are currently vacancies for on call firefighters at stations in Baschurch, Church Stretton, Clun, Bishops Castle, Oswestry and Minsterley but recruits are constantly needed at all of the county fire stations.

More women are becoming county firefighters with a continuing campaign over the past few years by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to raise awareness and encourage more women recruits.

There are 26 women firefighters in Shropshire, eight in wholetime roles at fire stations in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wellington fire stations and 18 on call from the county’s rural stations.

At the latest “taster day in Oswestry on June 17, visitors will be shown around fire appliances, put on fire kit and try out breathing apparatus under instruction from the Oswestry crew.

Candidates can talk to firefighters, learn about the recruitment process, tour the fire station and checkout the equipment.

There are 479 Shropshire firefighters, with 80 per cent “on call” who turn out in an emergency to protect their communities.

“There have been women firefighters in fire stations in Shropshire and across the UK for many years but it is a career that many women generally don’t consider,” said Hayley Gazey, of the brigade’s Human Resources department.

“We provide training, support, promotion opportunities, excellent pay and conditions of service. If you want a rewarding career that is a little bit different then firefighting could be the job for you.”

Firefighters are physically fit and highly trained. They attend weekly training sessions to keep their skills up to date and are called out to deal with fires, floods, road traffic crashes, animal rescues, building collapses and any other major incidents.

For more information call 01743 260441 or turn up at the taster session in Oswestry on Saturday, June 17.

For more information about what the job entails also visit the careers section at www.shropshirefire.gov.uk and fill in a questionnaire.