One person was cut free following a single vehicle collision on the B4214 at Burford this morning.

The incident happened at around 9:22am with one person becoming trapped in the vehicle.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ludlow and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to release the trapped person.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.