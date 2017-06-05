Ofsted recognise ‘significant improvement’ at North Shropshire College

Recent Ofsted reports show that North Shropshire College has made significant improvements across a number of areas.

Since February the College has had four Government inspections covering Higher Education, Footsteps Nursery, Further Education and Skills provision, and Residential Social Care (report due to be published shortly).

All inspections have demonstrated significant improvement with the nursery improving two grades to ‘Good’, Higher Education now meeting all UK quality and standards with ‘academic experience of a high quality’ and further education and skills improving one grade from the previous inspection to Requires Improvement. The June 2017 Ofsted report stated, ‘Since the previous inspection, governors, leaders and managers have implemented considerable changes to deal with the weaknesses and these are beginning to show impact.’

Interim Principal Peter McCann comments, ‘I am particularly pleased with the grading associated with our 16-18 students and their Personal Development, Behaviour and Welfare and the development of employability skills and student progression at course end. I am equally happy to see that the quality of our adult courses have also been recognised. I know I can speak for myself, the Senior Leadership Team and the Board of Governors who are proud of the cultural change within the College which was highlighted within the June Ofsted Report: ‘Governors and senior leaders have transformed the college’s approach to safeguarding. A strong culture of safeguarding now permeates the college at all levels.’

Peter goes on to say, ‘It is very difficult for a college to be assessed by Ofsted as improving two grades from inadequate in learning and skills within the timescale of re-inspection; indeed only one college has achieved this nationally under the revised Ofsted framework. That said I believe, as the report states, the changes being made are showing impact but we need to ensure that we reach every part of the College and not just the 80% who have made excellent progress to date.’

The report acknowledged that, ‘A wide variety of good-quality work experience opportunities, additional qualifications valued by employers and work preparation activities help learners to develop the skills they need for employment. Learners and apprentices develop good vocational skills’ Peter comments, ‘We appreciate there is more work necessary to improve our apprenticeship provision in particular and to ensure that every part of the college meets the standards of the best but we have made great strides in 2017 and the College is moving forward with greater confidence in all aspects of its further and higher education provision.’