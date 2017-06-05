Museum celebrates Armed Forces Day with concert and flypast

The Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will once again celebrate the contributions made by Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, by hosting an orchestra concert and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster flypast on Saturday 24 June for Armed Forces Day.

The highly decorated Glebe Symphonic Winds Orchestra will be performing for veterans, serving personnel and visitors alike, in a concert lasting 45 minutes. This intimate musical performance will include classical pieces with everything from ‘The White Russian’ by Rob Wiffin, ‘Tchaikovsky Masque’ by Kenneth Hesketh, to ‘The Crown of Roses’ by Piotr Ilyitch and many more.

The concert will take place in the Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition Auditorium with seating for up to 200 guests. Attendance to the concert is free of charge and as places are limited, anyone interested in attending is asked to pre-register now via the Museum’s website in order to guarantee their place.

The annual Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to reflect and pay tribute to our heroes past and present, including current serving personnel, service families, veterans and cadets. In addition to performances from one of the UK’s leading orchestras, organisers have lined-up a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster at 2.30pm (weather permitting). This icon of the Second World War will be flying overhead at Cosford and is sure to be popular with visitors young and old.

Abi Betteridge, RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager said:

“We are delighted to see that lots of our regular Armed Forces Day visitors have already booked their place for this year’s event and we look forward to hosting them for another special day later this month. We are lucky to have the support of three local cadet squadrons this year who will be on hand to welcome visitors on arrival. With the orchestra concert, Lancaster flypast and craft activities for families, we are sure everyone will have a good time.”

Families can also take part in a free craft activity whereby youngsters can colour in and make their own Armed Forces Day flags ready to show their support as the Lancaster fly’s overhead on the afternoon. All materials will be provided and children get to take their flags home as a memento of their day.

The Museum’s on-site caterers Kudos will be offering all serving personnel and veterans a 20% discount off the lunch menu, on production of ID, which visitors can enjoy in the Refuel Restaurant overlooking the Museum grounds. Concert ticket holders will also receive a 10% discount voucher for the RAF Museum Shop, redeemable on the day.

To guarantee your place at the concert, book your ticket now via the Museum website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford. Tickets on the day will be subject to availability. Guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes before the performance starts in order to be seated.