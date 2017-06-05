Motorcyclist dies following collision on A483 near Oswestry

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car on the A483 at Sweeney near Oswestry.

A Honda motorcycle was driving along the A483 away from Oswestry at around 2.15pm yesterday when it is believed to have come into collision with a black Hyundai Tuscon.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.

The man’s next of kin and the coroner have both been informed.

Police officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw the vehicle, and the manner in which it was being driven, before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 394S of 4 June 2017.