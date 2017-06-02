Works at Shrewsbury’s Reabrook roundabout to take longer than expected

Improvement works at Reabrook roundabout in Shrewsbury are to take longer than expected, with work now due to be completed at the end of July.

Work to improve and resurface the roundabout began on Monday 8 May. The work includes carriageway widening to improve traffic flows, cycleway and footway crossing improvements, improved street lighting, drainage, and resurfacing.

Shropshire Council say the delay in completing the works is due to unforeseen buried drainage and difficult ground conditions.

Haycock Way will continue to be closed entirely and Old Potts Way will be closed from Scott Street to the roundabout, with signed diversions in place, and two-way traffic lights on Pritchard Way and Bage Way until the end of July 2017. The works had been due to be completed by the beginning of July.

The roundabout will reopen temporarily in the afternoon on Wednesday 7 June 2017 when around 18,000 people are expected to descend on the town to watch Rod Stewart play at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s highways transport and environment maintenance manager, said:

“We do understand that this extended closure will cause disruption to people’s journeys and we apologise for this. We are always evaluating our options when unforeseen and unavoidable situations such as this arise, and are having to continue with the works slightly longer than was expected so that we can complete these key roundabout improvements to the highest standard. Thank you for your continued patience.”

The works are being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package which will see £12m of inward investment in the town’s roads and centre over the next four years.