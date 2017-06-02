Telford road safety firm wins police contract to run driver education courses in Gloucestershire

A Shropshire road safety organisation which is the UK’s largest provider of courses for motorists has been appointed to run driver education courses, including speed awareness, for Gloucestershire Police.

Telford’s TTC Group educates more than 350,000 people each year, including motorists who drink and drug drive, speed or who are responsible for non-injury collisions. Their aim is to educate motorists so that road casualties fall in the UK, which has the safest roads in the world alongside Sweden.

They also help the corporate sector minimise risk for fleet drivers and company fleets with TTC DriverProtect and for cyclists they deliver Bikeability and Balanceability through their Cycle Experience division.

“Drivers usually speed due to an error of judgement and we help them to change their driving behaviour so they stay within the limits in the future and are more aware of road hazards,” said TTC Group’s Operations Director Sharon Haynes based in Hadley Park.

“We receive hundreds of emails and letters from drivers who say their driving improves as a result.”

The TTC Group was appointed by Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl to run speed awareness courses throughout the county from the end of May.

“Obviously, it would be better if every motorist adhered to the legal limits and there was no need for speed awareness courses. However, what the TTC Group is offering ensures there will be a seamless transition from what was in place before and at more locations in the county, making it easier for people to attend,” said Mr Surl.

Motorists will have more choice with extra venues and course times extended to evenings and weekends.

The new contract award means the TTC Group now run courses for 12 police forces across the UK.

A recent report stated that speed cameras reduced road traffic accidents by an average of 30%.