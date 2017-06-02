Teenage girl assaulted by two females in Woodside

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a teenage girl in Woodside yesterday.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 7.45pm on a footpath just off Woodside Avenue, close to Newcomen Way.

The victim, suffered pain to her head and ribs after being assaulted by two unknown females.

PC Daniel Follows of West Mercia Police said: “This appears to be a nasty assault on a lone girl that had the potential for the victim to sustain more serious injuries.

“We are appealing for any potential witnesses to contact us and I would also urge drivers in the area at the time to check their dash cam footage.

“It is believed two females may have been stood near to a bus stop on Woodside Avenue, close to Warrens Way and we would like to speak with them as part of investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 718s of 1 June.