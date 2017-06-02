Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers awarded Queens Voluntary Service Award

Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs has been awarded the prestigious Queens Voluntary Service Award – the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK, recognising outstanding work in the community.

Federation County Chairwoman, Rebecca Green says: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. We are a volunteer organisation, run for young people by young people, which affords opportunities and champions rural life, enhancing the community for all.”

Shropshire Young Farmers were nominated by the immediate past High Sheriff of Shropshire, Christine Holmes, who visited the Young Farmers Marquee at the Shropshire County Show and was so impressed by the members and what they achieve.

President Judy Dixon adds: “We have more than 1000 members in Shropshire, within 18 Clubs. I would like to congratulate all members, who together have achieved the fantastic accolade in recognition of their achievements. The huge amount of work and commitment Clubs put into their local communities is surpassed only by the passion and motivation of the individual members.”

Rebecca Green and immediate past County Chairman Ed Potter were thrilled to be invited to represent SFYFC members at a Royal Garden Party on May 23, at Buckingham Palace. Ed Potter reflects: ‘It was a fantastic occasion and we were fortunate enough to be introduced to Prince Andrew the Duke of York by fellow Salopian William Mclean.”

Rebecca adds: “This is an achievement for a massive network of support around the County federation, including past members, supporters and many local businesses, particularly our main sponsors Pickstock Telford Ltd, NFU Mutual (Shropshire Agencies), Alltech Eco2 and Shropshire Farm Vets.

The Award is to be officially presented to SFYFC by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Sir Algernon Heber-Percy at a ceremony later in the summer.