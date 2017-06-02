Shrewsbury’s first Festival of Curry to take place in July

Saturday 8th July sees the launch of Shrewsbury’s very first Festival of Curry with a Curry Cook Off followed by The Bhangra Bash.

Both of these events are taking place at Montford Parish Hall with all profits going to local homeless charity KipBag.

The event will kick off with Lajina Leal, founder of Lajina Masala, demonstrating dishes using her trademark spice mixes. Teams of two will then be tasked with cooking a main course and a side dish using these spice mixes and provided ingredients.

The dishes will then be judged by Lajina, Chris Haycock founder of the KipBag charity, Mark Winstanley of Mercedes Benz Shrewsbury and another judge to be announced.

The team that serves up the most delicious meals will be crowned Festival of Curry Champions 2017.

The undoubted highlight of the event will be The Bhangra Bash, an elaborate Indian feast prepared by Lajina and her team. Diners will be entertained with a demonstration of Bhangra dancing and then encouraged to join in with the Bhangra dancing after dinner.

Entry for the curry competition is £10 per person in a team of two and tickets for The Bhangra Ball are £25 per person.

To enter the competition or buy tickets for the Bhangra Ball see the website www.festivalofcurry.com or call us for more information on 07412287577.