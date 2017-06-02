Roger Parry & Partners welcome new Shrewsbury team member

There’s a new face at Roger Parry & Partners Shrewsbury office as Alice Knapton has re-joined the team after returning to live in Shropshire.

Alice started as a Residential Administrator last month and is the first point of contact for clients on the phone and visiting the new Shrewsbury office on the ground floor at Welsh Bridge, Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

Day to day Alice, aged 25, is responsible for booking in and gaining feedback on viewings, providing support to the sales team, liaising with vendors, arranging valuations, uploading properties to the website and administrative work.

Welcoming Alice back to Roger Parry & Partners, senior Partner, Roger Parry said, “We are delighted that Alice has re-joined our team. She does a great job of greeting our clients both on the phone and in person. She is an asset to our new Shrewsbury office.”

Alice first worked for Roger Parry & Partners in 2013 and 2014 in the Welshpool office as a Receptionist and Residential Sales Assistant. She then moved to Bristol to be closer to family and experience city life. Whilst there she worked as a Lettings Co-ordinator for a student letting company and for Yeo Valley Organic Family farms. Originally from Castle Caereinon, Alice now lives with her partner in the Bishops Castle area where they plan to set up a small holding.

Commenting on her appointment Alice said, “I’m delighted to be back with Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established teams of estate agents and chartered surveyors in Shropshire and mid Wales.”

Roger Parry & Partners has recently re-located to a prime spot in Shrewsbury town centre which is accessible to all and within easy reach of the main car park.

Regarding the move, Roger Parry said, “We are absolutely delighted with our new location in Shrewsbury town centre. We haven’t moved too far, it has to be said, but it means a great deal to us that our clients can pop in to see us as we’re now on the ground level. We hope our customers, both new and regular, will come and visit us in our new office.”