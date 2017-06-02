Police investigate alleged assault in Madeley area of Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault took place on Court Street in Madeley, on Monday 22 May.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm when the victim, a man in his late 20s had been walking with his partner and son, when he was approached by an unknown man.

It has been reported that an altercation took place between the victim and the offender. The victim has been punched to the face and received further blows which have forced him to the floor. He received minor injuries to his face and chest which were treated at Telford hospital.

The offender is described as a mixed race man, in his early 20’s and around 5’10 in height. He is of a stocky build and has short shaven dark hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and trainers.

PC Robyn Snade of West Mercia Police, said: “As part of our ongoing investigation we are trying to establish the circumstances that lead up to the incident.

“I am therefore appealing to anyone who had been driving or walking along Court Street prior to the incident, or had been in the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 323 of 26 May 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org