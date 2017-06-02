Communities urged to be vigilant following burglaries in east Shropshire

Local communities across east Shropshire are being urged to be vigilant, following a number of rural burglaries.

One of the burglaries took place at a premises in Upton Cressett, Bridgnorth, between the hours of 9am and 1pm. It was reported that the offenders entered the property took a handbag and wallet, before making off in an unknown vehicle.

Another burglary took place between 10.20am and 3:49pm in Cleobury Mortimer, where it was reported that unknown offenders forced entry to the premises. They left in an unknown direction, taking a number of power tools.

The third happened at a property on Clee Hill Road in Tenbury Wells, between the hours of 10pm on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday. The unknown offender(s) entered an outbuilding of the property stole a power tool.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any of these burglaries, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the areas at the time, to come forward. Should you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact police on 101.

Insp Jeff Morris said: “We continue to work with local communities to reduce incidents of burglary, and advise people to take some simple precautions to reduce the chances of them falling victim to this particular type of crime.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the areas mentioned around these times.”