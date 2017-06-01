Shropshire print firm in apprentice partnership with TCAT

Workers at a Shropshire printing company are developing their skills whilst also earning a salary, thanks to a thriving partnership with Telford College of Arts and Technology.

Daniel Stevens and Oliver Millington spend four days a week at Precision Colour Printing in Halesfield, with one day of HNC studies at TCAT.

Daniel, 19, from Aqueduct, is combining his job as a maintenance electrician at PCP with an electrical and electronic engineering course.

“I’m getting four days of work experience alongside my TCAT course, which is giving me qualifications as well as introducing me to a trade I thoroughly enjoy,” he said.

To anyone else considering an apprenticeship with TCAT, he added: “Keep at it and don’t give up, because it’s completely worth it in the end.”

Oliver Millington, 20, from Perton near Wolverhampton, is working in the maintenance department at PCP while studying engineering at TCAT.

The former student from Wolgarston High School at Penkridge said: “I’ve always wanted to do a hands-on job, so working in the maintenance department at PCP really excited me.

“I want to try my hardest to achieve the highest possible qualification I can get. I have a beautiful son – that is my greatest achievement – and I hope to gain all my qualifications to allow access to bigger payslips!

“TCAT has allowed me to make friendships for life and gain the knowledge and experience. I have loved learning my trade with the skilled engineers that work at the company; they have been very helpful in terms of home life, college work and during work.”

“The TCAT course has been very informative and practically very helpful in carrying out tasks at work.”

Jim Hillman, head of engineering at TCAT, added: “The progress which both Daniel and Oliver have been making is phenomenal.

“They have shown a mature attitude to their learning, and a real commitment to their studies, blending practical skills from their workplace with college studies.”

PCP’s head of human resources, Samantha James, said: “We strive to be an organisation that is agile and continually able to transform itself in order to be relevant and responsive in the environments we operate.

“By providing our staff with access to learning we are better able to meet this aim by enhancing knowledge and capability and building an adaptable flexible workforce that can respond to changing demands.

“Supporting apprenticeships is an extension of this vision. By identifying, nurturing and investing in young talent we are able to meet our succession planning strategy and respond to skill shortages and skills gaps within our workplace.

“Apprenticeships allow us to grow the workforce of tomorrow in addition to offering real and sustainable career opportunities for young people from our local community. TCAT help us in achieving this.”