Shrewsbury’s Town Walls Tower to open for first time this year

Shrewsbury’s medieval history will be on show on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June, as the doors open to visitors at the National Trust’s Town Walls Tower for the first time this year.

Visitors are invited to take the rare opportunity to step behind the door to the watch tower on Shrewsbury’s medieval town walls.

Only open six days per year, this tower was probably added to the town walls in the reign of Henry IV (s.1399 – d.1413). After becoming a home, it was given to the National Trust in 1930 by Miss Rachel Humphreys, who lived in the handsome 18th Century town house opposite, Swan Hill Court.

Saraid Jones, Research and Interpretation Officer, said, “Hundreds of people will walk past this door every week without really realising what lies behind it. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to go inside something you can normally only walk past and to find out more about the vital role that this last remaining watch tower in the town played in history.”

Town Walls Tower is located close to the historic town centre on the town walls. There is a steep staircase to the upper floor of the tower, and no dedicated parking or toilet facilities.

Entry is free for National Trust members. For non-members admission charges apply, adults £2 and children £1 – please note that there is no card payment facility on site.

The Town Walls Tower will be open from 11am – 3pm (last admission 2.40pm), due to the small size of the building, entry is by tour only and places may be limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis. The postcode for Town Walls Tower is SY1 1TN. Town Walls Tower is also open on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 August and Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October.

For more information please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park-estate-town-walls-tower